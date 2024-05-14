VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EGY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
