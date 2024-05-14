VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGY

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.