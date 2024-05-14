VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
EGY opened at GBX 505 ($6.34) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 282.33 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.11 ($7.41). The stock has a market cap of £526.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,122.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96.
About VAALCO Energy
