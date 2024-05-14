VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at GBX 505 ($6.34) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 282.33 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.11 ($7.41). The stock has a market cap of £526.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,122.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.