SandRidge Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

SandRidge Energy has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SD opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $504.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

