Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.