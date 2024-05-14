Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $235,666,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

