RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

RTX has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. RTX has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RTX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NYSE RTX opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,618 shares of company stock worth $13,397,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

