Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telos Stock Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.00 on Monday. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Telos by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 252,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Telos by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

