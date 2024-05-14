Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

SVC opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.17. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

