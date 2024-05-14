Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.7 %

SSYS opened at $9.54 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

