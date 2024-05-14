SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of SOUN opened at $5.52 on Monday. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 598.50% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

