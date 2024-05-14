Beauty Health’s (SKIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKIN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

