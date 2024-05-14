Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,463 shares of company stock valued at $363,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $650,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

