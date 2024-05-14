Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $148.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $2,503,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

