Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ACLX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,839.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,559 shares of company stock valued at $42,965,930. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 143,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

