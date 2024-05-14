DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.30 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00086828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013473 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

