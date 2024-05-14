Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,114,000 after buying an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 683,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after buying an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 513,903 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

