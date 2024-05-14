Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,356,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

Lennar stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

