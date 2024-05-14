Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,829,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

