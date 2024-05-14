Drilling Tools International (DTI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Drilling Tools International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 8.21% 15.18% 9.59% Drilling Tools International Competitors 4.73% 9.73% 5.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drilling Tools International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million $14.75 million 12.72 Drilling Tools International Competitors $4.61 billion -$174.24 million 5.40

Volatility & Risk

Drilling Tools International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Drilling Tools International. Drilling Tools International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Drilling Tools International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Drilling Tools International Competitors 165 1362 1564 44 2.47

Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.16%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Drilling Tools International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Drilling Tools International competitors beat Drilling Tools International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

