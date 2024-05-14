Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

NBIX opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,164 shares of company stock worth $23,078,442 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

