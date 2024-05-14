Comparing CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) & Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inspire Veterinary Partners and CEA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A CEA Industries -42.13% -21.48% -18.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and CEA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and CEA Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.67 million 0.16 -$14.79 million N/A N/A CEA Industries $6.91 million 0.83 -$2.91 million ($0.36) -1.95

CEA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of CEA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CEA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About CEA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.