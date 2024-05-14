Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Lifted by Zacks Research

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.57 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $431.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $291.87 and a twelve month high of $440.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,287 shares of company stock worth $19,160,409. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.