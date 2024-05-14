FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS) Announces Dividend of $0.90

FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Saturday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from FNB’s previous dividend of $0.60.
FNB Price Performance
Shares of OTC FIDS opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. FNB has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $22.65.
FNB Company Profile
