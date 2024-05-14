Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $591.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

