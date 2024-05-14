abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:API opened at GBX 52.07 ($0.65) on Tuesday. abrdn Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.90 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59. The company has a market cap of £198.49 million, a PE ratio of -225.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.98.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Property Income Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.