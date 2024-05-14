abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:API opened at GBX 52.07 ($0.65) on Tuesday. abrdn Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.90 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59. The company has a market cap of £198.49 million, a PE ratio of -225.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.98.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

