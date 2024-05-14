GSK plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3762 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GSK to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

