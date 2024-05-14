Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.463 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

APO stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $117.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

