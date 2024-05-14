Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 31st

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

