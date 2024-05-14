The Hershey Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.37 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Hershey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $209.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

