Magna International Inc. (MG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.642 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MG stock opened at C$64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The firm has a market cap of C$18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$62.84 and a 52-week high of C$87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$69.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.90.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of C$14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.1596424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.98, for a total transaction of C$1,128,476.61. In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Bruce Cluney sold 9,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.15, for a total transaction of C$503,164.59. Also, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 20,906 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.98, for a total value of C$1,128,476.61. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,887,403. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

