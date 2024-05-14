Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $457.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 457 ($5.74), with a volume of 53471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451.50 ($5.67).

Volution Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 415.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £903.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,157.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 3,809.52%.

Insider Activity

Volution Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,479.80 ($25,721.93). Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

