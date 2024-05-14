eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
EDDRF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.31.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.