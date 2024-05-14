eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

EDDRF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

