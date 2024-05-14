TransUnion (TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 3rd

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

