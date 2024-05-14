Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $457.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.36. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,165,688 shares of company stock valued at $528,890,477 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.