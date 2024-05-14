HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in HubSpot by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $597.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $626.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

