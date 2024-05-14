HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in HubSpot by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot
HubSpot Stock Performance
NYSE HUBS opened at $597.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $626.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.31.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.