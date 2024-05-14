Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

