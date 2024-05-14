Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.
Cogna Educação Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.72.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.