Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

