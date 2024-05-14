BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

