Node AI Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Node AI has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Node AI has a total market cap of $106.35 million and $1.65 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,713,631.54553846 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.20907852 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,504,310.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

