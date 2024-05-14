Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

FOLD stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after buying an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after buying an additional 8,070,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,085,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106,086 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

