HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 306,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

