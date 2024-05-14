Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 218.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.