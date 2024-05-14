Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 275.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Veru Price Performance

Shares of VERU opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.47. Veru has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veru by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,821 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

