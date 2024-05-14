HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TERN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.49.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.