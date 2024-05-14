HC Wainwright Cuts Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target to $12.00

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Imunon Price Performance

NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.04. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

