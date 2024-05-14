Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 327.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

