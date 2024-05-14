Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRAX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of PRAX opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $773.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.