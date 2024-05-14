Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Insmed stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

