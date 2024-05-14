Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.80.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.06. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.