Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$50.87.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

